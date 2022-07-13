CP/M is really open-source now

Bryan Sparks, President of DRDOS, clarified the license of CP/M:

Let this paragraph represent a right to use, distribute, modify, enhance, and otherwise make available in a nonexclusive manner CP/M and its derivatives. This right comes from the company, DRDOS, Inc.'s purchase of Digital Research, the company and all assets, dating back to the mid-1990’s. DRDOS, Inc. and I, Bryan Sparks, President of DRDOS, Inc. as its representative, is the owner of CP/M and the successor in interest of Digital Research assets.

Of course, it was "opened" a long time before, but with an unclear clause, mentioning "Unofficial CP/M Web Site" as a licensed place.

The discussion is not over yet, but we believe this statement is equivalent to the well-known BSD or MIT licenses.

Read more: https://appdot.net/@mdhughes/108636532448090889, http://www.cpm.z80.de/license.html

